Pahal Solar to build 2 GW solar cell and frame plant in India

Pahal Solar has started building a new manufacturing complex in Surat, Gujarat. The facility will house a 2 GW TOPCon solar cell unit and a 2 GW aluminum frame production line. The plant will integrate AI-based precision and analytics systems to improve efficiency, consistency, and product quality.

Currently, Pahal Solar operates 2.4 GW of solar module production and 2 GW of ribbon and busbar manufacturing. The company plans to expand total installed capacity to 4.4 GW within the ongoing financial year.

“This investment not only strengthens our manufacturing capabilities but also demonstrates our long-term confidence in India’s renewable future and our commitment to making the nation a global hub for solar innovation,” said Paresh Shingala, chairman and founder of Pahal Solar.

The 2 GW solar cell and 2 GW aluminum frame units are expected to be fully operational by late 2026.