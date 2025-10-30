India’s Alpex Solar to build 2.2 GW G12R TOPCon cell facility

From pv magazine India

Alpex Solar said it will upgrade its upcoming solar cell manufacturing facility at Kosi Kotwan from PERC to high-efficiency G12R TOPCon technology, expanding total capacity to 2.2 GW.

The company said it will be among India’s first producers of G12R-format cells. The expansion will be carried out in two phases, with a 1.4 GW section due to start operation in the first quarter of fiscal 2026–27 and the remaining 800 MW within six months.

The upgrade, costing about INR 1.36 billion, will be funded entirely through internal accruals. The company said the new facility is designed to secure long-term profitability and avoid future upgrade costs.

“This decisive move positions Alpex Solar at the forefront of India’s solar manufacturing landscape, ensuring its product offering meets accelerating global demand and aligning its output with its 3.6 GW module capacity and the upcoming ALMM List 2 mandate,” said the company. “By adopting a direct-to-TOPCon strategy, Alpex Solar avoids the costly and disruptive need to later shut down the factory for a PERC-to-TOPCon upgrade. This preemptive action mitigates potential future revenue loss and factory downtime, safeguarding profitability and ensuring continuous operation.”