India’s Alpex Solar to build 2.2 GW G12R TOPCon cell facility

Alpex Solar will invest about INR 1.36 billion ($15.3 million) to upgrade its planned Kosi Kotwan cell plant to G12R tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology, aligning output with its 3.6 GW module capacity.

Image: pv magazine

Share

From pv magazine India

Alpex Solar said it will upgrade its upcoming solar cell manufacturing facility at Kosi Kotwan from PERC to high-efficiency G12R TOPCon technology, expanding total capacity to 2.2 GW.

The company said it will be among India’s first producers of G12R-format cells. The expansion will be carried out in two phases, with a 1.4 GW section due to start operation in the first quarter of fiscal 2026–27 and the remaining 800 MW within six months.

The upgrade, costing about INR 1.36 billion, will be funded entirely through internal accruals. The company said the new facility is designed to secure long-term profitability and avoid future upgrade costs.

“This decisive move positions Alpex Solar at the forefront of India’s solar manufacturing landscape, ensuring its product offering meets accelerating global demand and aligning its output with its 3.6 GW module capacity and the upcoming ALMM List 2 mandate,” said the company. “By adopting a direct-to-TOPCon strategy, Alpex Solar avoids the costly and disruptive need to later shut down the factory for a PERC-to-TOPCon upgrade. This preemptive action mitigates potential future revenue loss and factory downtime, safeguarding profitability and ensuring continuous operation.”

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Panasonic unveils new air-to-water heat pump for residential use
29 October 2025 The Japanese electronics manufacturer said its new heat pump system is an ideal solution for centralised heating and domestic hot water installations...