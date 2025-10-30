US completes full solar supply chain as SEIA warns of policy risks

From pv magazine USA

Once a dream, now reality: SEIA reports in its Solar & Storage Supply Chain Dashboard that the entire solar supply chain has been reshored, from polysilicon refinement to module assembly, and U.S. manufacturing capacity has grown across every segment of the solar and storage supply chain.

With 65 new or expanded solar and storage facilities having come online in 2025, the United States has surpassed 60 GW of domestic solar module production capacity, a 37% increase from December 2024.

In addition, there’s over 34 GW of domestic solar cell capacity, 25 GW of inverter capacity and 95 GWh of battery cell capacity under construction or announced, according to SEIA.

Until now the United States couldn’t meet its own demand for solar ingots, wafers and cells, but that changed with Corning’s announcement of an ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Hemlock, Michigan. Since the end of 2024, SEIA estimates that U.S. solar cell production capacity has more than tripled, rising from 1 GW to 3.2 GW.

In addition to the components shown in the chart above, domestic manufacturing of supporting products including batteries, inverters and mounting systems is also growing. SEIA finds that battery cell manufacturing for stationary electricity storage applications has risen to over 21 GWh. Solar inverter manufacturing has grown by nearly 50% since the end of last year, with capacity surging from 19 GW to 28 GW. U.S. mounting system manufacturing has grown 14% since 2024, adding 23 new factories.

“We’re seeing strong growth today, but that momentum isn’t guaranteed. If the administration continues down this path, they risk driving investment overseas, stifling job creation, raising costs on consumers, and handing America’s manufacturing advantage to our competitors,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA president and CEO. “This industry has proven what’s possible when businesses have the certainty to invest. If the administration does not reverse their harmful actions that have undermined market certainty, energy costs will rise even further, and the next wave of factories and jobs could be at risk.”

SEIA tracks the location of manufacturing facilities across the United States, shown here on an interactive map that can filter by product type and facility status, as well as create a drive-time radius from any map point to explore geographic distances to potential customers or suppliers. To view this map in full screen mode, click here.

Along with the build-out of the U.S. solar supply chain comes investments that help fuel the economy of local communities. The SEIA report estimates that since the federal manufacturing policies were enacted in 2022, U.S. solar manufacturing announced investments now total $36.6 billion. Of these, $13.1 billion are operational, $9.2 billion are under active construction and another $14.3 billion are under development.

A further benefit to onshoring U.S. solar manufacturing is job creation. SEIA estimates that these investments will create 50,100 manufacturing jobs, growing to 100,000 by 2033. Of these jobs, 23,321 are in operating facilities, 7,700 are in manufacturing facilities under active construction, and 19,100 of these jobs are in facilities under development.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.