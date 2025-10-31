Chinese PV Industry Brief: DK Electronic starts copper paste production

DK Electronic Materials (DKEM) told investors that cooperation with major downstream customers had progressed, and its high-copper paste products have entered volume production. Full GW-scale production lines are expected to be in operation by the fourth quarter. The company said it had made advances in seed layer formulation and paste design, demonstrating compatibility and scalability with TOPCon 3.0 high-efficiency cell processes.

Longi has signed a memorandum of understanding with Inox Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of India’s Inox Clean Energy, under which it will supply up to 5 GW of solar modules over the next three years. Longi will also support Inox in expanding manufacturing capacity at its module plant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The facility currently has a capacity of 1.2 GW, which is scheduled to rise to 3 GW within weeks as phase-two lines come online. In parallel, Inox is developing a 5 GW integrated solar cell and module complex in Dhenkanal, Odisha. Longi said module supply and technical cooperation would proceed in tandem to strengthen local supply chain capabilities in India’s renewable energy sector.

PowerChina has signed an investment agreement and memorandum of understanding with Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy, States Technology and San Energy to build a 250MW solar plant in Ak-Turpak, Batken region. The project will cover roughly 670 hectares and is scheduled to start construction in 2025, with grid connection targeted for 2027. Electricity generated will feed into the national grid to improve supply reliability in the region.

Trina Storage has agreed to join Atlas Renewable Energy in the development of a 233MW/1003MWh grid-forming energy storage project in Chile. The installation forms part of a larger solar-plus-storage complex and follows Atlas’s recent USD 475 million financing round. Trina Storage will supply full battery system integration with grid-forming capabilities, aimed at providing clean power for mining operations.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association reported stable polysilicon prices. N-type dense recharging material traded between CNY 49,000 and CNY 55,000 per ton (USD 6,740–7,570), with an average of CNY 53,200 (USD 7,320), unchanged week on week. N-type granular silicon was priced at CNY 50,000–51,000 per ton (USD 6,870–7,010), with the average also steady. The association noted that 11 producers were operating during October. Domestic polysilicon output reached about 137,000 tonnes, up 6.2 per cent month on month and roughly 5.4 per cent above earlier expectations. With downstream demand stable, monthly stock builds are estimated to exceed 20,000 tonnes, the highest this year. Output is expected to ease to 125,000–130,000 tonnes in November, which may slow inventory accumulation, though total industry stocks are still likely to surpass 400,000 tonnes by year-end.