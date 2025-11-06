Spanish start-up Bihar Batteries to commercialize sodium-ion batteries in 2026

Bihar Batteries has developed its first prototypes of sodium-ion cells with CIC energiGUNE

From ESS News

Founded in 2023 in Donostia–San Sebastián, Bihar Batteries is a Spanish startup developing sodium-ion batteries for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s technology relies on abundant, locally available raw materials in Europe, offering significant advantages in supply chain security. Bihar’s sodium-ion batteries are also safer, operate across a wide temperature range (−20 C to 60 C), support faster charging and discharging, and enable a 100% depth of discharge.

Bihar has already developed its first prototype. “We have successfully tested it internally, and we will proceed to validate it with partner companies at the end of this year,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The start-up is developing its own sodium-ion cell technology in collaboration with CIC energiGUNE, an internationally renowned research center in the field of energy storage with over 13 years of experience in sodium-ion research. “Together, we have successfully developed our first sodium-ion cell prototypes, with very promising results,” the company added.

