LG Chem, Sinopec to jointly develop sodium-ion battery materials

Sinopec and LG Chem Sign Agreement to Jointly Develop Sodium-ion Battery Materials

Image: Sinopec

Share

From ESS News

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) and South Korea’s LG Chem have signed a joint development agreement to advance key materials for sodium-ion batteries, as the technology moves closer to mass commercialization.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on developing cathode and anode materials for sodium-ion batteries, targeting applications in energy storage systems and low-speed electric vehicles in China and international markets. The partnership aims to “accelerate the commercialization of sodium-ion battery technology, explore new business models, and potentially expand cooperation into broader new energy and high-value materials sectors.”

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Watch: Industry leaders on how distributed solar solves the U.S. power crisis
06 November 2025 The finale of pv magazine USA Week 2025 promises an in-depth exploration of the most immediate, versatile solution to America’s escalating energy dema...