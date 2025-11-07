LG Chem, Sinopec to jointly develop sodium-ion battery materials

From ESS News

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) and South Korea’s LG Chem have signed a joint development agreement to advance key materials for sodium-ion batteries, as the technology moves closer to mass commercialization.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on developing cathode and anode materials for sodium-ion batteries, targeting applications in energy storage systems and low-speed electric vehicles in China and international markets. The partnership aims to “accelerate the commercialization of sodium-ion battery technology, explore new business models, and potentially expand cooperation into broader new energy and high-value materials sectors.”

