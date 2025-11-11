Australia funds SunDrive to scale copper solar cells

SunDrive’s copper metallization process replaces silver in solar cells to reduce costs and improve efficiency, supporting ARENA’s ultra-low-cost solar initiative.

Funded through ARENA’s Advancing Renewables Program (ARP), the investment will enable SunDrive to expand from research and development at its South Sydney facility to a 300 MW commercial-scale production tool. The project involves collaboration with solar manufacturing firms Maxwell Technologies and Jiangsu Vistar Equipment Technology.

SunDrive Chief Executive Officer Natalie Malligan said the funding marks a major step from world-leading research to commercial reality.

“It’s a strong validation of our strategy to develop world-class solar innovation here in Australia and partner with the best in the industry to industrialize it,” Malligan said. “It shows how Australian innovation can compete globally, and how with the right support, we can take homegrown technology to the world.”

SunDrive Co-founder Vince Allen said world records in cell efficiency have already been broken with Maxwell Technologies.

“This next phase builds on that success and represents the culmination of our work to translate our copper plating technology into the industrial tools that will define the next generation of solar cell technology,” Allen said. “With silver prices nearly tripling in three years and solar now using a third of global industrial silver, the industry urgently needs a silver-free alternative. With ARENA’s support and our partners’ expertise, this project intends to deliver a scalable mass-production solution.”

ARENA has previously provided AUD 14 million to support SunDrive’s demonstration of copper metallization technology.

ARENA Chief Executive Officer Darren Miller said SunDrive is tackling one of the biggest cost drivers in solar manufacturing and showing how Australian research can lead next-generation innovation.

“Not only is copper more abundant and cheaper than silver, but SunDrive’s unique manufacturing process also results in higher cell and module efficiencies which could have huge benefits for global decarbonisation efforts,” Miller said. “We’re providing a further AUD 25 million in funding to help scale up SunDrive’s technology which could significantly help push the boundaries of efficiency and affordability and unlock the potential of ultra-low-cost solar.”