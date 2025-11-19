France agrivoltaics trials show early crop and livestock gains

From pv magazine France

TSE says consolidated field data from three years of agrivoltaic canopy trials in France with INRAE, agricultural cooperatives, and Chambers of Agriculture indicate measurable climate-control benefits for crops and livestock across multiple sites and seasons.

While 2025 was warmer and sunnier than usual, TSE said that the panels provided notable climate protection during periods of water stress.

“We have a year of data, and we’ve observed that during periods of intense heat, the tonnage of dry matter harvested under the canopy nearly doubled, thanks to a canopy specifically designed for agriculture,” said Yoann Bizet, a farmer in Souleuvre-en-Bocage who uses an agrivoltaic canopy.

Observations also showed that when temperatures reached 20 C, the control herd waited at the gate to enter the building, while the herd under the shaded canopy was less affected by the heat.

Microclimate control

Average temperature reductions reached 1.4 C on the hottest days, with drops of up to 7 C during heatwaves recorded in Amance on June 30, 2025, and in Brouchy on July 18, 2025. Canopy areas also saw increases of 2 C on the coldest nights, with temperature ranges reduced by about 1 C across a full day on average throughout the year.

Crop yields

Trials demonstrated higher yields under the system with agroclimatic control, with an 18% increase compared to uncontrolled areas in Verdonnet in 2025. Total annual yields remained comparable between canopy and control areas, but resilience was higher during dry conditions in Souleuvre-en-Bocage from 2024 to 2025.

Water balance

Potential evapotranspiration fell by an average of 35% in Verdonnet in 2025. Stress days for soybeans decreased by 75% over the full cycle in Amance in 2022.

Animal comfort

Shading reduced solar radiation and improved livestock comfort. During the 2025 heatwaves, cows rested under the canopy, while those in control areas sought shelter in buildings.

Agricultural partnerships

TSE is also expanding its agrivoltaic portfolio through agricultural partnerships across multiple sites in France. In Brouchy, the company is developing a 2.9 MW installation with Noriap and the Somme Chamber of Agriculture.

In Verdonnet and Amance, TSE is collaborating with Alliance BFC – Dijon Céréales on 2.9 MW and 2.4 MW projects. In Souleuvre-en-Bocage, the company is working with IDELE, the Normandy Chamber of Agriculture, and INRAE on a 2.9 MW installation.