Viridian Solar offers new solutions to integrate PV systems with roof windows

UK-based roof-integrated solar PV specialist Viridian Solar announced new flashing products as a result of a collaboration with Keylite Roof Windows. The new waterproofing components are meant to ensure mounting compatibility between Clearline fusion solar panels and Keylite roof windows.

The flashing kit, known as Clearline fusion F16-VC, is for windows located in a central position on the rooftop. It is available from Clearline fusion suppliers. Flashing kits are waterproofing components for rooftop installations.

It is compatible with the Keylite VS RF flashing, which can be used with Viridian Solar’s Clearline fusion PV16-M10 and PV16-G1 solar panels, compatible with two sizes of Keylite roof windows, namely the 06 model that measures 780 mm x 1,400mm and the 07F model, measuring 940 mm x 1,400mm. The VS RF can be purchased from Keylite product suppliers.

The growing size of PV arrays requires close collaboration with roof window manufacturers, according to Viridian Solar in a statement. It noted that the new products are “fully compatible and have been tested, approved, and backed by both companies.”

Viridian Solar recently expanded its Clearline fusion roof-integrated product portfolio with a 445 W TOPCon panel compatible. It is available in the UK, the Netherlands, and Germany.

The portfolio includes the PV16-405-M10, a monocrystalline all-black silicon module with a rated power of 405W and the PV16-G1, available in 335-340 W version with white or black backsheets.

The company recommends using its all-metal Clearline fusion mounting system with its panels, noting safety and speed of installation as some of the benefits. The products are compatible with the “widest range of slate and tile,” including special fixings for different batten thicknesses.

Founded in 2001 as part of the Keystone Group, Keylite Roof Windows offers a wide range of pitched roof windows and building materials.

Viridian Solar was founded in 2007. It is part to UK-based Marley Ltd, a UK roofing company, since 2021.