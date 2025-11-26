Somalia launches tender for solar-storage systems at health facilities

Somalia’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources has kicked off a tender covering the construction of off-grid solar plants with battery energy storage systems at 22 health facilities in the country’s North Eastern State.
Successful bidders will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the solar-plus-storage systems within an 8-month period, followed by one year of operation and maintenance.
The invitation to bid lists the 22 health facilities covered under the tender, which comprise general hospitals, health centres and maternity hospitals located across the state.
The first lot requests a solar system with a minimum capacity of 150 kW and a minimum storage capacity of 300 kWh. The remaining 21 lots are for solar systems with a minimum capacity of 25 kW and the storage system with a minimum capacity of 80 kWh.
A pre-bid conference is scheduled to take place on Dec. 18, 2025, ahead of a deadline to submit bids, which must be received via post, on Jan. 15, 2026.
The tender falls under the ministry’s Somali Electricity Sector Recovery Project, which is aiming to expand the country's electricity sector and is supported by financing received from the World Bank.
According to the Africa Solar Industry Association’s (AFSIA) project database, Somalia currently has 82.4 MW of operational solar, 7.9 MW of which comes from the commercial and industrial sector.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.