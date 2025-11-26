Somalia launches tender for solar-storage systems at health facilities

Somalia’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources has kicked off a tender covering the construction of off-grid solar plants with battery energy storage systems at 22 health facilities in the country’s North Eastern State.

Successful bidders will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the solar-plus-storage systems within an 8-month period, followed by one year of operation and maintenance.

The invitation to bid lists the 22 health facilities covered under the tender, which comprise general hospitals, health centres and maternity hospitals located across the state.

The first lot requests a solar system with a minimum capacity of 150 kW and a minimum storage capacity of 300 kWh. The remaining 21 lots are for solar systems with a minimum capacity of 25 kW and the storage system with a minimum capacity of 80 kWh.

A pre-bid conference is scheduled to take place on Dec. 18, 2025, ahead of a deadline to submit bids, which must be received via post, on Jan. 15, 2026.

The tender falls under the ministry’s Somali Electricity Sector Recovery Project, which is aiming to expand the country's electricity sector and is supported by financing received from the World Bank.

According to the Africa Solar Industry Association’s (AFSIA) project database, Somalia currently has 82.4 MW of operational solar, 7.9 MW of which comes from the commercial and industrial sector.