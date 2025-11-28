Spain’s Sumcab launches new cables for PV installations

Spanish manufacturer Sumcab says its new ToughGround and Overground cables are designed for underground and overhead photovoltaic systems throughout the world, offering durability, rapid installation, and a 30-year lifespan.

Overground cable

Image: pv magazine

Share

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish cable manufacturer Sumcab unveiled two new products, ToughGround and Overground, at the Genera trade fair earlier this month in Madrid, Spain.

It said ToughGround is a robust, ultra-resistant cable engineered for PV installations with underground cabling. The cable can be installed directly in trenches, eliminating the need for ground preparation or conditioning. A Sumcab spokesperson said it is “suitable for all types of soil, including floodplains, anywhere in the world.” The company claims that direct trench installation saves time and reduces sand usage.

ToughGround resists rodent damage and withstands water exposure, low temperatures, crushing, and abrasion. It offers impact resistance of up to 35 joules, making it suitable for challenging terrain, according to the company.

Overground, meanwhile, is a low-voltage cable for overhead PV systems, where cabling is strung on metal poles with technical hangers. The company said this method avoids underground installation, reducing environmental impact and accelerating deployment.

Overground features a UV+ protection system for high resistance to solar radiation. Its halogen-free (HF) compound is flame-retardant and highly impact-resistant. The cable complies with major international standards, including EN 50618, UL1581, and HD605, Sumcab said.

Sumcab said both cables are designed for rapid installation and carry a 30-year lifespan, ensuring durability across a range of conditions.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Longi achieves 33.35% efficiency for flexible perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell
26 November 2025 The Chinese manufacturer said the tandem device was developed through a dual-buffer layer strategy that improves interfacial adhesion while preserving...