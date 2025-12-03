US battery capacity rises 59% with 14 GW added in 12 months, says EIA

EIA figures shows that battery energy storage and solar are dominating capacity additions, while fossil fuel capacity continues to net a decline. Another 22 GW of storage is projected for the coming year.

US battery energy storage capacity has expanded by 13,809 MW over the past year, a 59.4% annual growth rate, according to EIA data.

EIA data reviewed by the SUN DAY Campaign confirms the storage sector surge experienced throughout 2024, where battery capacity increased 66 percent in the calendar year, has continued deep into 2025.

While percentage growth off a smaller base means that storage is easily outpacing any other traditional generation sources, it was also second only to utility-scale solar in raw megawatts added, with solar capacity growing by 31,620 MW over the past year. In comparison, natural gas capacity added 3,417 MW, and nuclear added a negligible amount over the same period.

The EIA data suggests this trajectory will accelerate in the coming year. The administration projects developers will bring an additional 22,053 MW of battery capacity online over the next 12 months, with a map showing additions clustering in Texas, California, and other markets. While Arizona shows growth, California and Texas hold more than 70 percent of total national capacity combined.