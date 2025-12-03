US battery capacity rises 59% with 14 GW added in 12 months, says EIA
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) says that battery storage capacity grew by 13,809 MW in the past 12 months and is projected to expand by another 22,053 MW as solar continues to dominate new utility-scale additions.
EIA figures shows that battery energy storage and solar are dominating capacity additions, while fossil fuel capacity continues to net a decline. Another 22 GW of storage is projected for the coming year.
US battery energy storage capacity has expanded by 13,809 MW over the past year, a 59.4% annual growth rate, according to EIA data.
EIA data reviewed by the SUN DAY Campaign confirms the storage sector surge experienced throughout 2024, where battery capacity increased 66 percent in the calendar year, has continued deep into 2025.
While percentage growth off a smaller base means that storage is easily outpacing any other traditional generation sources, it was also second only to utility-scale solar in raw megawatts added, with solar capacity growing by 31,620 MW over the past year. In comparison, natural gas capacity added 3,417 MW, and nuclear added a negligible amount over the same period.
The EIA data suggests this trajectory will accelerate in the coming year. The administration projects developers will bring an additional 22,053 MW of battery capacity online over the next 12 months, with a map showing additions clustering in Texas, California, and other markets. While Arizona shows growth, California and Texas hold more than 70 percent of total national capacity combined.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.