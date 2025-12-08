Germany’s Prolux Solutions recalls vanadium redox home battery systems

From ESS News
Peter van Garsel from Bad Homburg had high expectations for his energy storage technology. Instead of a conventional lithium-ion battery, he deliberately chose a vanadium redox flow system. The technology promised a long lifespan, as its electrolyte is non-degradable, and was also considered particularly safe.
However, after commissioning in February 2024, reality proved different. According to Van Garsel, sealing problems arose after just a few months, and later, conflicting readings appeared between the storage system, the meters, and the photovoltaic system. Despite several repair attempts, the system failed completely in the summer of 2024. It was finally deactivated in early 2025 and subsequently dismantled.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.