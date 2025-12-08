Germany’s Prolux Solutions recalls vanadium redox home battery systems

From ESS News

Peter van Garsel from Bad Homburg had high expectations for his energy storage technology. Instead of a conventional lithium-ion battery, he deliberately chose a vanadium redox flow system. The technology promised a long lifespan, as its electrolyte is non-degradable, and was also considered particularly safe.

However, after commissioning in February 2024, reality proved different. According to Van Garsel, sealing problems arose after just a few months, and later, conflicting readings appeared between the storage system, the meters, and the photovoltaic system. Despite several repair attempts, the system failed completely in the summer of 2024. It was finally deactivated in early 2025 and subsequently dismantled.

