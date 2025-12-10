Poland shortlists 183 energy storage projects for EU funding

Poland’s state environmental fund says developers sought PLN 28 billion ($7.7 billion) for 20 GW and 122 GWh of storage projects – nearly seven times the program’s budget, with 183 projects eligible for funding.

Image: NGEN

From ESS News

Poland’s National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management (NFOŚiGW) has shortlisted 183 energy storage projects for grants and loans, with a total value of PLN 4.15 billion allocated from the European Union’s Modernization Fund.

With this, funding under the Electricity Storage Facilities and Related Infrastructureprogram, launched in April, has now been fully exhausted, the government fund said on its website.

A total of 480 projects received positive evaluations, of which the 183 highest-ranking projects are eligible for funding. The full ranking list is available …

