Germany backs Moll Batterien sodium-ion battery plant with over €22 million

From ESS News

Moll Batterien GmbH has revealed plans to build a sodium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Lichtenfels, Germany, with an initial annual capacity of 1 GWh. The plant is expected to create 126 jobs and training positions, with commissioning planned for the end of 2026.

The Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs said it will provide €19.65 million in support for the project under the federal Transformation Technologies framework. An additional €2.52 million will come from the European Union’s European Regional Development Fund, bringing total public funding to €22.17 million.

