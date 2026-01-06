Corrosion-free bromine flow battery promises longer life and higher energy density

A new two-electron bromine chemistry sharply cuts corrosion while boosting performance, opening a clearer path for zinc–bromine flow batteries at grid scale.

Image: DICP

From ESS News

Researchers at Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP), Chinese Academy of Sciences, have developed a new bromine-based flow battery chemistry that addresses one of the technology’s longest-standing barriers: severe corrosion caused by free bromine during charging. The team reports that the approach simultaneously extends cycle life and lifts energy density, potentially improving the commercial outlook for zinc–bromine (Zn/Br) flow batteries in long-duration energy storage.

Bromine flow batteries are attractive for grid applications because bromine is abundant, highly soluble and offers a high redox potential. In conventional systems, however, the charge reaction converts bromide (Br⁻) to elemental bromine (Br₂). The accumulation of Br₂ leads to aggressive corrosion of electrodes, current collectors and membranes, typically limiting cycle life to a few hundred cycles and forcing the use of costly, corrosion-resistant materials such as fluorinated membranes and titanium components.

