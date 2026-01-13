Ola Electric unveils first fully made-in-India residential battery storage system

From ESS News
EV manufacturer Ola Electric has rolled out Ola Shakti, a residential battery energy storage system (BESS), from its gigafactory in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. The launch marks the company’s entry into India’s residential BESS market and signals its expansion beyond the automotive domain.
Powered by Ola’s indigenous 4680 Bharat Cells, Ola Shakti is India’s first residential BESS to be fully designed, engineered, and manufactured domestically.
The company said Ola Shakti is designed as a portable, on-demand energy solution for households, farms, and businesses. It offers automotive-grade safety, high efficiency, and zero running and maintenance costs. Unlike conventional lead-acid inverters or diesel generators, the system features instant (0 ms) changeover, operates across a wide input voltage range of 200V–240V to protect appliances from voltage fluctuations, and is spill-proof. Its IP67-rated batteries have been tested for dust, water, and monsoon conditions.
