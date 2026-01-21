China completes first full-scale underwater pumped storage trial at 65 m depth

From ESS News

The Dongfang Research Institute, a subsidiary of China Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC) announced the completion of a 10-day full-condition underwater trial of China’s first kilowatt-scale submerged pumped storage energy system, marking a step forward in the country’s development of alternative long-duration storage technologies.

The system, branded “Dongchu No. 1,” was tested in Minhu Lake in Sanming, Fujian province, at a water depth of 65 meters. The institute said the trial ran from Jan. 2 to Jan. 11 and included more than 100 charge and discharge cycles under continuous submerged operation.

According to DEC, the test verified the system’s structural sealing, pressure control, mechanical durability, and bidirectional energy conversion performance in a real underwater environment. The company did not disclose specific roundtrip efficiency figures, power ratings beyond the kilowatt-class designation, or detailed cost data.

