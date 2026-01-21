China completes first full-scale underwater pumped storage trial at 65 m depth

From ESS News
The Dongfang Research Institute, a subsidiary of China Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC) announced the completion of a 10-day full-condition underwater trial of China’s first kilowatt-scale submerged pumped storage energy system, marking a step forward in the country’s development of alternative long-duration storage technologies.
The system, branded “Dongchu No. 1,” was tested in Minhu Lake in Sanming, Fujian province, at a water depth of 65 meters. The institute said the trial ran from Jan. 2 to Jan. 11 and included more than 100 charge and discharge cycles under continuous submerged operation.
According to DEC, the test verified the system’s structural sealing, pressure control, mechanical durability, and bidirectional energy conversion performance in a real underwater environment. The company did not disclose specific roundtrip efficiency figures, power ratings beyond the kilowatt-class designation, or detailed cost data.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.