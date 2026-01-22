Grenada seeks installers for Solar for All program

Grenada’s Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy is searching for installers to take part in the country’s Solar for All program.

The program, which officially launched in November, is aiming to install solar systems for households and small agro-processors, with a focus on vulnerable and energy-insecure populations.

The ministry is now seeking expressions of interest from qualified and experienced solar installation firms which, according to the invitation notice, is intended solely to identify and shortlist qualified firms. The shortlisted firms may then be invited to participate in restricted tenders or requests for quotations.

Installers chosen to take part in the program will supply and install grid-tied, off-grid and hybrid solar PV systems ranging between 1 kW and 6 kW in capacity. They will also be responsible for site assessments and system designs, electrical works, mounting structures and system commissioning, as well as system testing and handover to the beneficiaries.

The deadline to register an expression of interest, which must be submitted electronically, is January 30.

Grenada's cumulative solar capacity stood at 4 MW at the end of 2024, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the same figure reported since 2020.