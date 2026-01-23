Chinese battery makers scale up from 314 Ah to 500 Ah-plus LFP cells

From ESS News

China’s top stationary storage cell makers have accelerated the rollout of 500Ah-plus LFP formats since 2025, positioning “big cells” as a near-term pathway to reduce balance-of-system complexity and lift container-level energy density.

CATL is promoting a 587Ah energy storage cell as part of its large-format roadmap. The company cites a volumetric energy density of 434 Wh/L and a cycle life exceeding 10,000 cycles. CATL said it made its first deliveries in June 2025 and has installed four production lines at its Jining facility in Shandong province, with total annual capacity of 60 GWh. It also reported cumulative shipments of more than 2 GWh by December 2025.

EVE Energy is pushing its Mr. Big 628Ah product line into the market, positioning the cells around higher integration efficiency for long-duration storage systems.

