Tesla, Chint Power lead new long-duration storage leaderboard

An analysis of the long-duration energy storage (LDES) scene, focusing on technologies with at least eight-hour durations, shows the top two providers today globally are lithium-ion battery makers Tesla and Chint Power.

The new leaderboard by Sightline Climate, being developed over the past 15 months, according to the firm, gives a snapshot right now of leaders in LDES across factors including technology performance, financial profile, deployment track record, and economics and cost.

Lukas Karapin-Springorum, a research analyst at Sightline who introduced the LDES leaderboard to ESS News, said efforts to accurately rank players have been focusing on the core factors that matter to find the names that stakeholders like utilities, banks, and investors need to know right now.

