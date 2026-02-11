Pace Digitek secures 250 MW of solar and 1.1 GWh of storage in India

Pace Digitek has received a letter of award (LoA) from KREDL to develop a 250 MW solar project integrated with a 250 MW, 1,100 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Ryapte in Pavagada Solar Park, Karnataka.

The project, valued at INR 17,750 million, was awarded through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. It is intended to supply peak power and support grid optimization in the state. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has adopted an interim tariff of INR 5.51/kWh and approved viability gap funding.

Pace Digitek said the project is scheduled for commissioning within 18 months of signing the power purchase agreement.

Following the award, the company’s total consolidated order book stands at INR 102,428 million. This includes INR 77,792 million in the energy segment, spanning solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), standalone BESS, solar-plus-storage and balance-of-system projects, and INR 24,637 million in the telecom segment, covering tower infrastructure EPC, operation and maintenance, and telecom power equipment supply.

The 250 MW, 1,100 MWh project increases Pace Digitek’s total BESS order book to more than 5 GWh.

“This win is a testament to Pace Digitek’s evolving capabilities in delivering large-scale, integrated renewable energy and storage solutions,” said Venugopal Rao Maddisetty, chairman and managing director of Pace Digitek. “By combining 250 MW of solar power with a massive 1.1 GWh battery energy storage system, the project increases Pace Digitek’s total BESS order book portfolio to over 5 GWh, while enabling the delivery of dispatchable, peak-hour power aligned with long-term grid stability requirements in Karnataka.”

He added that the project will incorporate a minimum of 20% local content, including the company’s indigenously developed energy management system (EMS) software.