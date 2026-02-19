Zeo Energy signs MoU for 280 MW of solar plus LDES at Utah data center hub

US-based solar and storage company Zeo Energy has announced it has signed an agreement with Creekstone Energy to develop approximately 280 MW of baseload power for a new AI-focused data center campus in Millard County, Utah, some 280 km southwest of Salt Lake City.
Zeo Energy said the MoU allows it to supply behind-the-meter solar paired with LDES to Creekstone’s “Gigasite,” a multi-source power and data hub serving a new AI-focused data center campus.
Creekstone began construction in December 2025 and plans to deliver more than 300 MW of gas-based power to data center clients at the Gigasite by mid-2027, including an announced “up to” 50 MW for Blue Sky AI, a previous agreement signed in August 2025.
Further plans from Creekstone will see it increase power production to multiple gigawatts, integrating clean-energy sources such as Zeo’s solar-plus-storage systems.
Under the MoU, Zeo Energy said it has begun a pre-feasibility study to determine the most efficient solar generation paired with thermal and chemical long-duration storage for the Gigasite. The agreement also outlines potential roles for Zeo in project financing, engineering services, and front-end design work.
The announcement of the MoU doesn’t detail the exact type of storage to be considered as part of the MoU, though referred to it repeatedly as “long-duration.”
As a guide to what may be, in August 2025, Zeo Energy acquired concentrated solar power (CSP) tower specialist Heliogen, which may serve to combine solar PV with solar CSP for delivering around-the-clock power to the data center sector.
“Since our acquisition of Heliogen, we have been actively seeking to apply our long-duration storage expertise to the unprecedented power demand in the data center space,” Zeo Energy CEO Tim Bridgewater said. “Our MoU with Creekstone is a milestone in this effort, and we are in discussions with several other projects that we believe can benefit from our clean baseload power solutions.”
Zeo Energy is already working on several other projects that are also in planning and evaluation phases. The caption for the supplied photo from the company said “Nearby solar array in Millard County, Utah, similar to type contemplated for the Gigasite,” as a clue.
“At Creekstone, we plan to deliver over 600 MW of baseload power to our Gigasite customers in 2027 in Phase 1 of our project. Our collaboration with Zeo reflects the market urgency of using all available energy sources to rapidly provide baseload power,” added Ray Conley, CEO of Creekstone Energy, noting the urgency of power supply for data centers. “With solar power and Zeo’s long-duration energy storage solution, we plan to significantly expand the amount of clean power we offer our hyperscalers and artificial intelligence data center customers.”
