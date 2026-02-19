Zeo Energy signs MoU for 280 MW of solar plus LDES at Utah data center hub

US-based solar and storage company Zeo Energy has announced it has signed an agreement with Creekstone Energy to develop approximately 280 MW of baseload power for a new AI-focused data center campus in Millard County, Utah, some 280 km southwest of Salt Lake City.

Zeo Energy said the MoU allows it to supply behind-the-meter solar paired with LDES to Creekstone’s “Gigasite,” a multi-source power and data hub serving a new AI-focused data center campus.

Creekstone began construction in December 2025 and plans to deliver more than 300 MW of gas-based power to data center clients at the Gigasite by mid-2027, including an announced “up to” 50 MW for Blue Sky AI, a previous agreement signed in August 2025.