Bluetti launching Elite 300, world’s smallest 3 kWh portable power station

The Bluetti Elite 300, packing more power than ever into a small form, will be available with early-bird discounts from March 8.

Image: Bluetti

Share

From ESS News

Bluetti is set to launch its Elite 300 portable power station, with a compact design set to set a standard for the 3 kWh market.

Bluetti says the Elite 300, which measures 366 mm × 305 mm × 297.5 mm, is the world’s smallest 3 kWh power station, weighing approximately 26.3 kg. It follows the company’s revised design for the Elite 200 V2, part of the same product series, which saved on both size and weight compared to previous editions.

In terms of core specs, the Elite 300 delivers 2.4 kW continuous AC output, with a peak 4.8 kW in Power Lifting Mode.

Bluetti is opting for a global launch, resulting in some small differences in tech specs.

To continue reading, visit our ESS News website.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

German startup launches gateway to block inverter kill switches
25 February 2026 German startup Solarsecure Tech has introduced a gateway designed to decouple PV inverters from manufacturer clouds and block unauthorized remote cont...