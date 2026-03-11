Beazley to acquire kWh Analytics to expand renewable underwriting

From pv magazine USA

Specialty insurer Beazley has reached an agreement to acquire San Francisco-based renewable energy underwriting specialist kWh Analytics, in a move to solidify its position within the energy transition.

The acquisition signals a growing trend of traditional insurance heavyweights integrating climate-tech data to address the complex risks associated with utility-scale renewable portfolios.

The deal will see kWh Analytics embedded into Beazley’s Marine, Accident & Political (MAP) Risks team. Jason Kaminsky, CEO of kWh Analytics, will remain at the helm of the unit, reporting to Tim Turner, Beazley’s group head of MAP risks.

For the US solar industry, the acquisition highlights the increasing value of granular asset performance data in securing favorable insurance terms. kWh Analytics brings a proprietary database spanning more than 300,000 renewable energy assets and over $150 billion in loss data, a critical asset at a time when hail-related losses and extreme weather events have tightened the capacity of the traditional property insurance market.

“The energy transition represents one of the most significant opportunities for the specialty insurance market,” said Beazley CEO Adrian Cox. “kWh Analytics’ reputation as an innovative player is well established, and this acquisition reflects our continued investment in the capabilities needed to support our transition clients with solutions to complex risk.”

The integration is expected to enhance Beazley’s modeling and underwriting capabilities, potentially providing US solar and storage developers with more scalable coverage options.

As tax-equity investors and lenders increasingly require sophisticated risk-mitigation strategies to close financing, the marriage of Beazley’s global balance sheet with kWh Analytics’ technical analytics could streamline the path to bankability for large-scale projects.

Beazley, which underwrote over $6.1 billion in gross premiums in 2025, views the acquisition as a “dynamic, long-term driver of structural growth.”

The move follows a period of heightened activity for kWh Analytics, which recently launched an excess natural catastrophe insurance solution designed to protect solar projects from loss events exceeding $100 million. “Together, we will accelerate the development of risk products and services that support the energy transition,” said Kaminsky. “Beazley’s global reach and commitment to innovation make them the right partner to scale our mission.”

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Evercore Partners International LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP advised Beazley on the deal, while McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to kWh Analytics.