2D carbon selenide offers route to competitive sodium-ion batteries

From ESS News
A group of researchers at the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in the Netherlands has proposed to use 2D carbon selenide (β-CSe) as an anode material in sodium-ion batteries (SIBs) in an effort to improve device performance and safety.
“At the material level, β-CSe offers a higher theoretical capacity than conventional graphite anodes and some of the lowest ion diffusion barriers reported for any 2D material, which could mean faster charging,” the research's lead author, Talha Zafer, told pv magazine. “Its tiny volume change during cycling – 3.2% vs. 300% for silicon anodes – is a major advantage for longevity and safety. Sodium-ion batteries will likely not beat lithium-ion on energy density per kilogram, but they have clear advantages in cost, safety, and resource sustainability which makes them ideal for stationary storage linked to renewables, which is where the technologys impact could be greatest. It is also worth noting that sodium-ion cells can be safely discharged to 0 V for transport and storage, which is a practical safety advantage that lithium-ion cells do not offer.”
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