France selects six operators for PV module recycling capacity

From pv magazine France

France has selected six industrial operators to expand its PV module recycling capacity, as volumes of end-of-life panels are expected to rise in the coming years.

Soren, the country’s approved organization for collecting and processing end-of-life PV panels, made the selections following a competitive tender. The move is aimed at strengthening national recycling infrastructure and supporting long-term solar deployment.

The chosen operators include Envie 2E, Galloo, Rosi, RVE, and First Solar, with facilities distributed across mainland France and overseas territories. Together, they will be able to process more than 45,000 MT of solar modules per year.

Soren said the updated industrial structure improves geographic coverage, including capacity in Réunion, helping reduce transport distances and associated environmental impacts while improving collection logistics.

Recycling processes are designed to recover more than 95% of materials from PV modules, including glass, metals, and semiconductor components. The system is also capable of processing panels from neighboring countries.

As part of the expansion, Envie 2E Occitanie plans to build a new industrial facility in Ariège with a capacity of 16,000 tons per year, positioning the Occitanie region as a leading hub for PV recycling in France.

The initiative reflects growing attention on lifecycle management in the solar sector, as early-generation installations begin reaching end-of-life and recycling volumes increase.