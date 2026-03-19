Japanese firm GBP launches fencing for solar and BESS sites

From pv magazine Australia

Japan-based renewable energy infrastructure company GBP K.K. has launched customizable perimeter fence solutions for grid-scale solar projects and BESS to improve security in harsh terrain and reduce noise near residential areas.

The solar fencing system uses modular high-carbon steel wire mesh panels with optional barbed or blade wire, mounted on reinforced steel posts treated with galvanization and polyester coatings to resist corrosion, moisture, and ultraviolet exposure.

The H-3000 ES/SP Acoustic Panel for grid-scale battery storage sites is built for long-term outdoor use and offers more than 20 dB of noise reduction across a broad frequency range. Addressing noise issues related to power conversion systems, transformers, and cooling equipment, the product is designed to support planning approvals for developments located near residential areas.

Assembled with columns using H-beam steel, the inner panels are galvanized steel with a composite absorber panel, and outer panels are made from aluminum alloy corrugated board or galvanized steel panel. The panels have customizable heights from 2,000 mm to 4,000 mm, with a modular width of 2,000 mm.

The company said a complete solution includes noise analysis, optimized design, integrated installation, and post-operation monitoring.