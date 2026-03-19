SolarEdge launches Nexis hybrid inverter and high-voltage battery for residential PV

Israel-based inverter and battery manufacturer SolarEdge has launched Nexis, a new residential solution that combines a flexibly configurable hybrid inverter with a modular high-voltage battery.

The Nexis inverter follows what the manufacturer calls a multi-range concept, designed to simplify logistics for installers: instead of multiple device models, a single unit covers several power classes. The AC rated power can be adjusted in six steps of 8 kW to 20 kW.

The maximum continuous current per phase ranges from 12.3 A in the smallest configuration to 29 A in the largest, while the maximum short-circuit current ranges from 14.8 A to 35 A depending on the setting. Up to 200 percent DC oversizing is possible. Four MC4 connectors are available for the photovoltaic system and battery.

The inverter uses silicon carbide power electronics and can reportedly deliver high efficiency in both PV and battery operation. According to the manufacturer, European weighted efficiency ranges from 98.4% to 98.75%.

The inverter is fanless, operating at a noise level below 40 dBA. With an IP65 rating, it is suitable for outdoor installation and can operate in temperatures from -40 C to +60 C. It has a size of 200 mm × 428 mm × 488 mm and weighs 30 kg.

A key feature is the integrated backup power function. The Nexis inverter can provide up to 20 kW of three-phase power at 230 or 400 V, with a maximum of 6.6 kW per phase. According to the manufacturer, switchover time in the event of a power outage is less than 50 milliseconds.

The Nexis home storage battery is usable in single- and three-phase systems, as well as in AC- and DC-coupled applications.

Compared with previous SolarEdge storage systems, charging and discharging capacity has increased significantly to 14 kW per battery stack, compared with around 5 kW previously. The manufacturer plans to increase capacity to 28 kW in the third quarter of 2026. The higher charging capacity is designed to absorb midday peak loads, reflecting changing market conditions.

The battery has a modular design, with each module offering 4.9 kWh of capacity. Modules are mounted with quick connectors on wall brackets and stacked module by module. A single stack can reach 20 kWh, and up to 78 kWh is possible in parallel operation.

Each module has its own DC-DC converter with 92% efficiency, enabling monitoring and optimization at the module level. Individual modules can be replaced, and system capacity can be scaled even after commissioning. Modules operate in the voltage range of 370–480 V in single-phase and 715–950 V in three-phase operation. Higher voltages reduce current and minimize losses in the DC link, the company said.

During partial load operation, only the necessary modules are activated. For example, midday charging in summer might use three modules at 10.5 kW, while low loads at night discharge only one module, improving efficiency. According to the manufacturer, this can yield up to 30% system efficiency under partial load conditions.

The battery has an IP65 rating and can operate in temperatures from -20 C to 55 C. It is also flood-resistant, withstanding submersion in up to 37 cm of water for 72 hours. One module weighs 55 kg, and the link module weighs 15.8 kg. The system comes with a 10-year warranty.

SolarEdge said it also streamlined installation. The inverter can be commissioned without opening the enclosure, and all communication connections are accessible from the outside.

Other innovations include an integrated antenna, eliminating the need for additional wiring. The AC connections use toggle clamps, removing the need to crimp wire strands. A display indicates the power class set during commissioning, helping prevent misconfigurations during later work or system expansions.

For connectivity, SolarEdge emphasizes integration of heat pumps via the EEBus standard. Collaborations with manufacturers such as Vaillant are already in place, with further integrations planned for Nibe, Bosch, Buderus, and Wolf.

Integration is handled via the SolarEdge Go app, which allows users to pair devices and visualize performance and consumption data.