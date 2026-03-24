France proposes linking solar subsidies to storage as prices turn negative

From ESS News

France's Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE) is proposing changes to the rules governing support for large-scale photovoltaic installations, with the aim of encouraging the development of projects combining solar generation and energy storage.

The national energy regulator said the proposed adjustments, which apply to installations above 100 kWp, form part of a broader effort to improve the efficiency of public spending and better align the renewable energy sector with the needs of the electricity system. They have been submitted to the Lévy-Tuot task force, which is currently reviewing these issues.

In a context marked by a growing number of hours with negative prices and increasing “cannibalization” of photovoltaics – i.e. the decline in the value of solar output due to its rising share in the energy mix – the CRE had already issued initial recommendations in July 2025. These included calls to revise the premium mechanism in periods of negative prices and to rebalance risk-sharing between the government and producers.

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