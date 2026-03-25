Spain enables 50-plus renewable plants for real-time voltage control

From pv magazine España

Red Eléctrica has launched real-time, setpoint-based voltage control services, enabling renewable energy installations to provide dynamic grid support, according to data published on its Esios platform. The rollout follows approval of Operational Plan 7.4 by National Commission for Markets and Competition, which in October opened the door for renewable generators to participate in voltage control services.

The system went live on March 17, allowing generation units to adjust reactive power in response to signals from the system operator. The model is based on real-time setpoints, enabling dynamic voltage regulation across the grid.

Participation has expanded steadily. More than 100 generation units have met the technical requirements to provide the service, with more than 50 installations now actively delivering voltage control. The rollout began in October with an initial 24 installations.

As of mid-February 2026, a total of 365 installations had applied to join the voluntary service, according to the CNMC. Of these, 155 had undergone technical testing, with 74 successfully qualifying, representing approximately 6.7 GW of capacity. The portfolio includes 32 PV installations, 17 wind farms, 12 combined-cycle plants, 10 hydroelectric facilities, and three biomass plants.

The new framework introduces operational incentives, including 10-minute ramping requirements and maximum dispatch priority. These measures aim to reduce technical curtailment and improve the integration of variable renewable generation. Compensation for the service is currently set at approximately €1/MVArh.

In parallel, a simplified model based on fixed voltage setpoints allows immediate participation from installations connected to both transmission and distribution networks, including assets commissioned before Order TED 749/2020. The approach expands allowable power factor ranges without penalties and enables operators to assess the economics of participation before moving to more advanced dynamic schemes. Authorities are also considering assigning these installations intermediate dispatch priority.

Looking ahead, Red Eléctrica is developing zonal reactive power capacity markets, with implementation planned for the fourth quarter of 2026. These markets are expected to roll out progressively, likely starting in southern, central, and eastern Spain, depending on system needs and market conditions. The initiative marks a further step toward integrating voltage control services into grid operations.