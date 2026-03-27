Bluetti targets home backup with fridge-focused battery system

From ESS News
In homes, there have been primarily two types of big batteries.
The first is a big residential power option, very often tied in with solar: think many kilowatt-hours of storage via a Tesla Powerwall, with increasing options for homeowners via modular and scalable designs. Still, these are basically installed in place, don’t move again, and have high upfront cost.
Then there’s portable power. Battery banks started the idea of backup power, and preppers helped advance it when tied in with solar as a power station. These battery types have become mainstream, and occasionally used as a standalone during times when backups are required. Think Bluetti, EcoFlow, Anker Solix, and Jackery as the big four in this space.
Now, these companies and others are considering more modular power, placed throughout a home, while still being at least somewhat portable. EcoFlow’s Stream series offers this kind of option in some parts of the world, including Europe
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