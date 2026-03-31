Azerbaijan commissions 500 MWh battery storage project

From ESS News
President Ilham Aliyev has switched on one of Azerbaijan’s biggest battery storage projects as part of a larger program of utility-scale BESS development spearheaded by AzerEnergy.
The state-owned power producer was tasked with establishing large energy storage centers with a total capacity of 250 MW/500 MWh across two main substations – the 500 KV Absheron and 220 kV Agdash substations.
The Absheron BESS includes 50 battery containers and 13 inverter containers. Project building work included construction of a modern control building for the Absheron BESS, which is equipped with a SCADA monitoring system to monitor battery performance, and to track frequency and voltage.
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