New Time targets large-scale perovskite production in Italy

From pv magazine Italia

New Time has outlined plans to industrialize perovskite PV production in Italy, following a two-day strategic meeting in Forlì to advance the project in the Emilia-Romagna region.

The company said the roadmap to commercialization is structured in four phases. The first year will focus on optimizing the perovskite formulation and identifying stabilizing materials. In the second year, the company plans to begin small-scale production for certification purposes.

The third phase will center on developing an industrial solution for large-scale manufacturing, followed by the start of full-scale production in the fourth year. New Time said pilot-scale production with stabilized processes is expected within three years, with large-scale output targeted within four years.

To support the rollout, the company plans to allocate existing industrial facilities to the project, backed by dedicated internal investment. It said funding is already underway and is being sourced through reinvestment of company profits into innovation and research and development.

New Time said current pricing for perovskite PV modules remains influenced by the lack of optimized production processes and ongoing material selection. The project aims to improve cost competitiveness with existing PV technologies while maintaining strong potential for gains in performance and efficiency.

The Forlì meeting, held over two days starting March 31, focused on defining the operational phases of the project and establishing how expertise and technologies will be shared. Participants included researchers from Italy and the Netherlands, including representatives from the Italian National Research Council (CNR), the University of Bari Aldo Moro, and Delft University of Technology.