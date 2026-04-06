Solar, mining groups partner to improve mineral traceability

From pv magazine France

SSI and IRMA have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen responsible sourcing of minerals used in solar supply chains. The partnership aims to cover the full value chain, from mining through to PV module manufacturing, as renewable energy deployment accelerates.

The collaboration is intended to improve oversight of the social and environmental impacts associated with solar technologies. As PV deployment expands, challenges around raw material traceability, human rights, and working conditions across supply chains are becoming more prominent.

The two organizations plan to focus on several areas, including improving traceability of critical minerals used in solar technologies and supporting industry stakeholders through training and capacity-building initiatives. They will also explore the gradual integration of mining assurance standards into solar supply chains, linking extractive sector requirements more closely with those of the PV industry.

Beyond technical measures, the agreement also reflects increasing regulatory pressure and rising expectations from investors and consumers. The growing number of certification and reporting frameworks has highlighted the need for greater coordination to reduce duplication and clarify standards for industry participants.

SSI CEO Rachel Owens described the agreement as a major step toward improving transparency and sustainability standards in the solar sector, and emphasized the importance of broader engagement with stakeholders, including civil society and industry actors.

IRMA Executive Director Aimee Boulanger said the partnership offers an opportunity to better align energy transition goals with mining practices, noting that while solar supports a low-carbon future, it must also rely on more responsible extraction practices.