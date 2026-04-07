Indian startup launches plug-and-play hydrogen cooking unit

From pv magazine India

Indian clean-tech startup Greenvize has launched a compact hydrogen-based cooking appliance designed for residential and commercial kitchens. The system integrates a proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser directly into a cooking unit, enabling on-site hydrogen generation from water without the need for storage or distribution infrastructure.

Unlike conventional hydrogen supply chains that rely on pressurized cylinders or pipelines, the Greenvize system produces hydrogen gas on demand via water electrolysis. Hydrogen generation begins instantly when the user turns the knob, effectively delivering fuel in real time.

During electrolysis, water molecules are split into hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen is used as the cooking fuel, producing only water vapor as exhaust, while oxygen is released into the surrounding environment–helping to improve air quality in enclosed kitchen spaces.

Sanjeev choudhary, founder of Greenvize Energy Solutions, claims that the appliance requires around 100 ml of distilled or reverse osmosis (RO) water and approximately 1 kWh of electricity to deliver up to six hours of continuous cooking. The system can also be paired with rooftop solar, enabling off-grid cooking powered entirely by renewable energy. While major energy companies continue to invest in large-scale, centralized green hydrogen production, storage, and transport infrastructure—primarily targeting industrial applications—Greenvize claims to have miniaturized hydrogen generation into a plug-and-play system for deployment in homes and commercial kitchens.

Hydrogen versus induction in commercial kitchens

At a time when LPG is subject to price volatility and supply constraints, Greenvize is positioning its hydrogen system as an alternative to both LPG and induction cooking, particularly in high-demand environments such as hotels and community kitchens.

“While both induction stoves and the Greenvize hydrogen cooking system use electricity, the efficiency, flexibility, and real-world usability are fundamentally different, especially for hotels, community kitchens, and high-demand cooking environments,” Sanjeev said.

According to Sanjeev, a typical induction cooktop consumes around 1.5–2 kW per burner, translating to roughly 9–12 kWh for six hours of operation. In comparison, the Greenvize system requires about 1 kWh of electricity to generate sufficient hydrogen for six hours of cooking.

“In its standard configuration, the electrolyser is directly coupled with the cooking unit, with hydrogen generated and consumed in real time, eliminating the need for storage. However, the system can also be configured with hydrogen storage, allowing production during off-peak hours or periods of solar generation and subsequent use during peak demand.”

“For such applications, hydrogen can be stored in compressed gas cylinders (typically 200–300 bar) or in low-pressure buffer tanks for short-term balancing,” Sanjeev said. “GreenVize can customize the system based on operational needs and applications. We can also supply hydrogen storage solutions based on the client’s requirement. This includes storage cylinders/cascade systems.”

Sanjeev added that induction cooktops require compatible magnetic cookware and may not support certain traditional cooking techniques, limiting their adoption in some commercial and rural settings. In contrast, hydrogen-based systems can operate with standard utensils and existing cooking practices, making them more suitable across rural, commercial and traditional cooking.

The single-burner hydrogen stove is priced around INR 1,05,000 ($1,128) + GST and double-burner hydrogen stove INR 1,50,000 + GST.