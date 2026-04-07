The Hydrogen Stream: Dutch electrolyzer merger forms Alquion

Battolyser Systems and VDL Hydrogen Systems have completed their merger to form Alquion, a new company focused on developing flexible alkaline electrolyzers for industrial applications. The company said its system can operate intermittently without additional degradation. It is targeting a 0.5 MW demonstration project final investment decision in the second quarter, followed by a 5 MW to 10 MW first-of-a-kind system and the development of a domestic Dutch electrolyzer supply chain through the HyValueChain consortium.

Ming Yang Smart Energy Group plans to invest more than $10 billion in renewable energy, hydrogen, and green ammonia projects in Ethiopia, according to the Ethiopian Investment Commission following the Invest in Ethiopia 2026 Forum.

The European Commission has approved a €6 billion ($6.9 billion) Italian state aid scheme to support renewable hydrogen production for transport and industrial use. The measure covers hydrogen produced via electrolysis using renewable electricity, as well as hydrogen derived from biogenic sources through biological, biothermochemical, and thermochemical processes.

Hy2gen Canada has awarded Plug Power a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for a 275 MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer system for the Courant project. Plug Power said the project is being developed as a large-scale decarbonized ammonium nitrate facility serving the mining sector in Québec and other parts of Canada.

Volvo has begun on-road testing of heavy-duty trucks powered by hydrogen combustion engines using high-pressure direct injection (HPDI) systems. The company said that the technology is based on its existing diesel engine platforms. It is targeting commercial deployment before 2030.