Abaxx Exchange lists world’s first solar irradiance futures contract

The world's first exchange-cleared solar irradiance futures contract launches on April 23 on Abaxx Exchange, as solar generation increasingly influences spot prices and revenues across European power markets.

The Enwex Germany Solar (GSM) contract was developed by German energy exchange Enwex and will be listed on Singapore-based Abaxx Exchange. It allows market participants to hedge against variability in solar irradiance in Germany by using a standardized, exchange-cleared instrument for the first time.

Pierre Buisson, senior structurer and weather derivatives expert at Munich Re, said the launch is a meaningful step.

“European power markets have undergone a structural shift as installed solar capacity reached a scale where irradiance risk measurably impacts prices and revenues,” Buisson told pv magazine. “Weather derivatives have traditionally focused on temperature, wind, and precipitation, but solar irradiance has now clearly emerged as a core risk factor.”

Buisson said most solar hedging has until now been conducted over the counter by participants already familiar with weather risk instruments.

“An exchange-cleared contract helps institutionalize this market: it lowers entry barriers, brings new counterparties into the space, and allows standard, vanilla risk to move onto transparent venues – while more complex profiles remain OTC,” he said.

He added that sustained liquidity would depend on index credibility, contract design, and alignment with real hedging needs.

“The demand is there, risk carriers are ready to participate, and solar's influence on power prices is widely understood,” Buisson said. “The next step is scale.”

Joe Raia, chief commercial officer of Abaxx Exchange, said the contract addresses a risk management gap for solar asset owners and power traders. The Germany‑specific index reflects the market where solar risk most directly shapes price formation, said Enwex CEO Robin Girmes. And the product responds to a hedging need that has expanded alongside Germany’s solar buildout, said Max Amir Dieringer, chief executive of Citadel FlexPower.

On basis risk, Buisson said solar and wind do not differ fundamentally in how they are measured in the weather trading world, with the principal distinction being seasonality. Wind trading concentrates on winter months, while solar risk is most active in summer, with activity also visible in spring and autumn shoulder months. Buisson added that while Germany leads in liquidity, solar hedging activity is also growing in the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy.

Abaxx Exchange is headquartered in Singapore and operates as a regulated commodity exchange. Enwex is a German energy exchange. Citadel FlexPower is a power trading and flexibility platform.