Spanish grid operator validates tower resistance against cascading failures

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish high-voltage electricity grid operator Redeia announced that its technology subsidiary Elewit has partnered with engineering software firm Akselos to develop an advanced simulation project assessing the structural behaviour of anti-cascading towers in overhead transmission lines under extreme, sequential collapse scenarios.

The initiative has validated existing design criteria used across the Spanish transmission grid and strengthened technical assessments of infrastructure resilience under exceptional loading conditions.

The project focused on dynamic analysis of anti-cascading towers-reinforced structures strategically installed along high-voltage lines to limit the propagation of structural failures. These towers are designed to act as containment points when one or more adjacent towers collapse due to extreme weather events, external impacts or other critical incidents.

Unlike conventional suspension or tension towers, anti-cascading structures are engineered to withstand significantly higher mechanical loads. Their function is to absorb increased conductor tensions following an unexpected failure and prevent progressive collapse across line sections.

The study was driven by the limitations of traditional static simulation methods commonly used in transmission infrastructure design. Such approaches are not suited to capturing the dynamic effects of multi-tower collapse events, which involve transient loads, complex vibrations and rapid stress redistribution.

To address this, the project employed finite element modelling using Akselos software, enabling high-fidelity simulation of complex mechanical behaviour while reducing computation time and resource demand. The analysis was carried out in collaboration with Redeia's unit Red Eléctrica de España’s Lines Department alongside Elewit and Akselos, developing a dedicated model to simulate the response of anti-cascading towers under adjacent tower failure scenarios.

Results confirm that current design standards applied within Spain’s electricity transmission network are sufficient to effectively mitigate cascading failures. This provides further evidence of the structural robustness of the system and its ability to maintain grid integrity under extreme conditions.

Beyond validating tower performance, the project underscores the value of advanced simulation tools for critical infrastructure assessment. Elewit notes that improved modelling of dynamic asset behaviour could support future optimisations in structural design, maintenance planning and grid resilience strategies.