‘Transforming Australia from a global laggard to a leader in transport innovation,’ Chargefox flexes EV charging muscle

From pv magazine Australia.

Chargefox opened its fourth and largest ultra-rapid charging station on Friday at Westfield Airport West, in Melbourne. The facility, like Chargefox’s other sites, is powered by solar and battery storage and offers four 350 kW ultra-rapid fast chargers alongside two 50 kW fast chargers. The ultra-rapid installations can deliver up to 400km of electric vehicle (EV) range in 15 minutes to four cars simultaneously.

Marty Andrews, CEO of Chargefox, said: “Our aim is to make EV charging as fast and easy as possible for all Australians and we’re excited to be leading the way in delivering state-of-the-art infrastructure backed by renewable energy, like at this site. We’re transforming Australia from a global laggard to a leader in transport innovation and part of this is future-proofing our technology and infrastructure for many years to come.”

Lily D’Ambrosio, Victoria state’s minister for energy, environment and climate change, said: “The Victorian Labor government strongly supports the growth of electric vehicles and we’re very pleased to be supporting the installation of electric vehicle charging points near our highways, such as Airport West.”

The Queensland Electric Super Highway

On the same day, Chargefox announced its management of the Queensland Electric Super Highway, a network of 17 fast charging sites where users can charge EVs with up to 60km of range in 15 minutes. The addition of the highway to the Chargefox network means EV users will be able to drive from Adelaide to Cairns without the previously required arduous charging stops.

“Extending the Chargefox network to Cairns is a step forward for EV drivers in Queensland and across Australia,” said CEO Andrews. “It provides further reassurance that EV ownership is a real option for new car buyers and the connection simplifies charging dramatically for existing EV drivers.

“The next six months for us are going to be very exciting, with the remaining ultra-rapid stations on the Chargefox network opening, making it possible for Australians to travel around the country safe in the knowledge that they can charge quickly and reliably along the way.”

Chargefox has more than 300 public chargers in operation. With four PV-powered ultra-rapid stations operational along the east coast and 18 more – including sites in Western Australia and Tasmania – scheduled for completion this year the future of EV travel in Australia appears bright.

By Blake Matich