State news service: China has already connected 870 MW of this year’s subsidized PV projects

China News Service this morning reported 870 MW of the 22.79 GW of solar power generation capacity allocated in the nation’s first public auction for subsidized PV projects has already been connected to the grid.
The English language website of the state-owned media outlet quoted National Energy Administration (NEA) official Li Chuangjun in an article in which the employee pledged the agency would be better prepared for next year’s tender.
Developers of subsidized projects are racing to get facilities connected by the end of the year to receive the full electricity tariff payment they bid in the auction. Under the terms of the procurement, any projects missing the December 31 deadline will see their tariff reduce by RMB0.01/kWh ($0.0015) per quarter until the end of June, after which subsidies will be removed entirely.
Subsidy surplus
The China News Service report claimed the total cost of subsidies for the allocated projects would be RMB1.7 billion ($247 million) – RMB550 million less than the RMB2.25 billion put aside by the NEA to subsidize large-scale ground-mount projects in this year’s budget.
Announcing the results of the auction earlier this month, Chinese analyst the Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory (AECEA) quoted NEA figures to report 417 projects with a combined generation capacity of 1.77 GW which had been pre-selected to participate in the exercise had missed out on subsidies.
The AECEA has predicted 38-42 GW of new solar capacity will be added in China this year. Quasi-governmental industry body the China Photovoltaic Industry Association last week announced a more confident forecast of 40-45 GW for 2019.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.