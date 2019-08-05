NTPC opens global bids for 20 MW floating solar project in India

NTPC, an Indian state-owned electricity generator, has opened bids to set up a 20 MW grid-connected floating solar project. It will be built at a reservoir that is part of the company’s Auraiya Gas Power Plant in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The project will be awarded through an international competitive bidding process, followed by a reverse auction.

To be eligible, bidders must be able to show average annual turnover of more than Rs 721 million for the last three financial years. The successful bidder will be able to use PV modules and cells of any origin.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacturing, installation and commissioning, as well as site-grading. The successful bidder will have to supply floating platforms for the solar panels and install and anchor them. The winner will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance of the plant for a period of three years from the date of completion.

The plant must be equipped with a solar module cleaning system an an inverter room with a power conditioning unit, as well as a SCADA system for remote monitoring and control of inverters. The deadline for bids – techno-commercial and on price – is September 5. NTPC will announce details of the reverse auction at a later date.