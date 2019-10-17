Electricity regulator steps in to Indian state’s attempt to renegotiate signed PPAs

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has waded into the row over attempts to renegotiate signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) by ordering state power distribution companies to honor the contracts.
Regulatory approval of the solar power price set in public tenders is usually issued as a formality but power companies had dug in their heels to await the regulatory stamp of approval after an attempt by the state government to renegotiate the prices had been stymied by the courts.
For the full story, visit our pv magazine India website.
