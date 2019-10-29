Eswatini 40 MW solar tender attracts 13 approved bidders

The successful bidder will have to develop 40 MW of solar capacity in a little over 12 months.

The Eswatini Energy Regulatory Authority has published a list of the pre-qualified bidders for a tender for the development of 40 MW of solar generation capacity by 2020 and 40 MW of biomass by 2021. The authority opened a tender for the renewables capacity in mid-May.

The list includes African Clean Energy Development and Cigenco, from South Africa; the EDF Renouvables clean energy arm of French energy company EDF; and another French developer – GreenYellow, a joint venture formed by Casino Group and Engie.

French renewables company Innovent SAS, Germany’s ib vogt, London-based Globeleq and Canada’s JCM Power also made the cut, along with Eswatini Green Energy Consortium, Mulilo Renewable Project Developments and two more consortia: Sola Group-Ubombo Sugar; and T/Colle Jabil.

No further information about the tender process was provided.

Formerly known as Swaziland, the Kingdom of Eswatini issued its first utility scale solar tender in June. It aims to raise the share of renewables in its electricity mix to half by 2030.

State-owned utility the Eswatini Electricity Co – formerly known as Swaziland Electricity Co – has only around 60 MW of power generation capacity, about enough to meet 10% of the kingdom’s demand. The nation imports most of its power from Mozambique and South Africa via the Southern African Power Pool.