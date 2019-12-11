2.2 MW/1.5MWh of storage linked to 5 MW off-grid PV plant in Tunisia

Italian oil giant has completed construction of its 5 MW solar power plant at the Adam oil concession, in Tunisia’s Tataouine Governorate, in which it holds a 25% stake. The plant will power operations at the oil site, the company said, and includes a 2.2 MW/1.5 MWh storage system that will facilitate integration with existing gas turbines and ensure the optimization of operating costs.

The project, announced in March, was built in partnership with Tunisian state-owned oil company Entreprise Tunisienne d’Activités Pétrolières (ETAP). They did not disclose any additional technical or financial details about the project or their partnership.

Eni is building another 10 MW PV project in the region, close to the city of Tataouine, that it picked up from the Tunisian energy ministry in an unspecified tender. The plant will sell electricity to Tunisian state-owned power and gas utility Société Tunisienne de l’Electricité et du Gaz (STEG).

In mid-November, Eni announced the completion of an off-grid 10 MW solar plant in Pakistan, at the Bhit gas field which is 180 km north of Karachi. Eni New Energy Pakistan holds a 40% stake in the project.

A week earlier, the group announced a 50 MW solar project in Namibe province, in southwestern Angola, in partnership with state-owned fossil fuel producer Sonangol. The province contains significant unexploited hydrocarbon resources.

Later in December, Eni secured a contract to build a 50 MW PV power plant in Kazakhstan, after winning a tender with the lowest price (not including VAT) of KZT 12.49 ($0.032)/kWh.

Eni also plans to deploy a 14 MW floating PV project in southern Italy, as well as several large-scale projects in its own home market.