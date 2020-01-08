Emirate of Umm al-Quwain launches tender for 500 MW solar park

The Federal Electricity and Water Authority (FEWA) of the emirate of Umm al-Quwain has invited independent power producers to submit expressions of interest for a 500 MW solar power plant.
The tender was reported on Reuters’ Zawya Middle Eastern news portal.
The PV project will reportedly be built on a design, build, finance and operate model, with the selected developer holding a 40% stake and the balance held by FEWA and the government of Umm Al Quwain, in the United Arab Emirates. Developers have until January 23 to pre-qualify for the tender.
pv magazine has asked FEWA for more details about the tender and project as the website of the authority was inactive at the time of going to press.
It is unclear whether the project tendered is an expansion of the 200 MW solar scheme the government announced last January, which was planned for the oasis town of Falaj Al Mualla.
If implemented, the plans would mark the first attempt of the small emirate to build large scale solar plants.
Umm Al Quwain is the second smallest, and least populated emirate in the UAE. Unlike oil-rich neighbors Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Quwain has an economy based chiefly on tourism, fishing and agriculture.
