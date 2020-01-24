India’s solar cell and module exports grow 157% in eight months

Indian solar exports are on the rise in the current fiscal year.

India’s exports of solar cells, whether or not assembled into modules, jumped 157% to INR13.3 billion ($187 million) in the first eight months of this fiscal year.

Exports for the whole of 2018-19 stood at INR8.47 billion and in 2017-18, INR9.13 billion, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.