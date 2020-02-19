Turkey introduces new provisions for energy storage

The Turkish government has introduced new rules for the grid connection of energy storage systems.
The provisions, published in the Turkish official journal this morning, will come into force on April 1. Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority had submitted the policy to consultation in September.
The new rules, which mostly focus on bureaucratic proceedings for the development and installation of storage projects, explain how systems will have to be connected to the grid and who will take care of the process on behalf of governmental institutions.
The regulations will be supported by further provisions addressing economical details in the weeks ahead. By the end of March, the government is also obliged to define the connection fee for storage projects.
The new rules should be particularly beneficial to storage projects linked to rooftop PV – for which new guidelines were introduced in May – and solar plants not exceeding 1 MW in size. The latter are dubbed ‘unlicensed’ facilities in Turkey.
