Vietnam might maintain FITs for 3 GW of approved large-scale PV projects

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) sent a report to the government on Tuesday in which it recommends maintaining feed-in tariffs for large-scale PV projects, rather than switching to auctions, according to law firm Lexcomm Vietnam.
The proposal contradicts the MoIT’s own recommendation in early December, when it said that support for large-scale solar should be provided via procurement exercises from this year – marking a clear shift away from earlier promises to reboot its FIT scheme.
According to Lexcomm, the MOIT is now urging the government to maintain a FIT of $0.0709/kWh for ground-mounted projects and $0.0769/kWh for floating PV plants, but only for projects that were approved before Nov. 23, 2019, assuming they come online as scheduled by the end of this year.
The tariffs would be awarded to 36 projects with a combined capacity of 2.99 GW that are already approved for development, the law firm said.
Vietnamese media outlets, meanwhile, have revealed that the MoIT’s proposal is designed to avoid a slowdown in the large-scale PV segment, which would probably happen if the government immediately adopted an auction scheme.
The idea of a new auction mechanism was originally conceived to support large-scale solar projects that failed to secure a FIT contract last year. In mid-December, the MOIT asked regional governments and state-run utility EVN to suspend new approvals for large-scale PV projects under the FIT scheme.
About 135 projects with a combined capacity of 8.93 GW have been approved under the FIT program and around 4.5 GW of them had online by the end of June 2019, when the first phase of the country’s solar subsidy scheme expired.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.