Juwi applies new coating to operations and maintenance portfolio

From pv magazine Germany.
The operations and maintenance (O&M) unit of German renewables developer Juwi will use and sell the MoreSun anti-reflective coating on the German projects it operates.
The coating, developed by German specialist Pellucere, will be applied to operational PV plants in the Juwi O&M portfolio to increase energy yield, the project developer confirmed.
The coating incorporates Pellucere’s Talus Dirt Rejection Technology, which its developer claims can reduce panel soiling 90%. Pellucere says its coating also raises panel output 3.5-4.2%.
Juwi said it had tested various anti-reflective coatings over 18 months before opting for MoreSun. “We are pleased to be able to offer the operators of large solar plants the MoreSun coating in our O&M portfolio,” said Jörg Grinsch, head of sales and key account management at the developer’s O&M subsidiary.
Guaranteed return
With Juwi stating older, uncoated PV projects could particularly benefit, Grinsch added: “We assume that the investment in the MoreSun coating will pay for itself in just two to three years. The Pellucere amortization guarantee also eliminates any residual risk for customers.” That warranty guarantees the raised revenue from improved panel performance will outstrip the cost of deployment within the lifetime of the policy.
The MoreSun coating, designed by Pellucere for retrofitting on projects, is applied by the company’s Meniscus drag applicator. The structure of the coating, claims its developer, ensures it continues to function in the long-term.
“Although there are no major soiling problems with modules in Germany, the coating prevents dirt and dust from sticking to the surface, especially during the harvest season in the summer months,” added Grinsch.
Klaus-Peter Fuss, senior VP for European, Middle East and North Africa sales and business development at Pellucere, said the raised energy output delivered by the coating compensated for natural module degradation.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.